Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrimack County, NH

Special Weather Statement issued for Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Merrimack; Sullivan A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SULLIVAN...SOUTHWESTERN GRAFTON AND WEST CENTRAL MERRIMACK COUNTIES At 1106 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Thetford Hill State Park to near Charlestown. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Groton, Newport, Piermont, Grantham, Lyme, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Orange, Wentworth and Sunapee. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 32 and 60.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NH
City
Charlestown, NH
City
Piermont, NH
County
Merrimack County, NH
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Enfield, NH
City
Hanover, NH
City
Dorchester, NH
City
Grafton, NH
City
Claremont, NH
City
Orange, NH
City
Merrimack, NH
City
Canaan, NH
City
Croydon, NH
City
Wentworth, NH
City
Lyme, NH
City
Sullivan, NH
City
Grantham, NH
City
Sunapee, NH
City
Plainfield, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Interstate 89
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Elsa soaks New York City, snarls traffic

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday. Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be "associated with nearby tornadoes," the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.
IndustryNBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy