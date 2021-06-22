Billie Eilish 'Appalled and Embarrassed' by Resurfaced Video Containing Anti-Asian Remark: 'I Want to Barf'

Billie Eilish has been dealing with backlash in recent days. The No Time To Die singer caught flack by dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor and writer who was found to have used anti-lgbtq slurs and more on social media years ago. He has since apologized. Then, people started looking into Eilish herself, with one social media user sharing a video of her speaking in gibberish that came off as an anti-asian slur as well as seemingly mouthing a racial slur. She is now on an apology tour herself.