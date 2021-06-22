How to Take Care of a Family Member Who Suffers from Dementia

There is something bittersweet about watching your parents’ age. There’s gratitude mixed with sadness as you begin to take each day a little bit more to heart, a little bit less for granted. No one can slow down time, let alone stop it, and why would we want to? If time stood still there would be no more creating of memories. Perhaps it seems that it would be enough to stand together for eternity, knowing love fills the space. Yet, it is in moments of joy and pain together that we experience the deepest forms of love.