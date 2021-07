Scott Hennen wrote an article in The Forum and Sun on June 26, 2021, about Disney World in Jamestown. The Legacy Fund is not used for the purposes of rollercoaster operators. The thing he does not know or just did not mention is that the State Tourism Department has been looking for opportunities to expand tourism in North Dakota for 20-plus years. He also did not mention tourism is the third-largest industry in North Dakota - cash money to each city and town to pay their expenses.