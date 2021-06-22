I currently attend community college and am planning to go to law school. Should I continue to save for retirement?
I'm 19 and I'm about to finish up my first year of community college. I have enough money through scholarships and help from my family to get a bachelor's degree. After that, I plan on going to law school and cash flowing that part of my education. I've already started a Roth IRA with money I've made working, but I'm wondering if I should continue contributing to retirement when I will have to pay for law school out-of-pocket.