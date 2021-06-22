Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Texas grocery giant H-E-B will soon accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

By Anthony Garreffa
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas supermarket giant H-E-B is deploying crypto ATMs at its grocery stores in Texas, with 29 new Coin Cloud ATMs to be setup at H-E-B stores across Texas. The new Coin Cloud ATMs will allow Texans to buy and sell over 30 different cryptocurrencies, including major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum -- as well as another big crypto: Dogecoin. Coin Cloud is a digital currency provider, which will be providing H-E-B stores with its 29 new crypto ATMs.

State
Texas State
