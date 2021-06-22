‘Here Lies Henry’ Drifts by to Deliver a Gentle, Satisfying Tale
The latest one-actor show from The Midnight Company, ‘Here Lies Henry’ by Daniel MacIvor, is a mostly sweet reflection by an aging gay man trying to come to terms with his mortality. Starring Joe Hanrahan and directed by Ellie Schwetye, the pleasant show is strong on memory, and short on history. The rambling, gentle show touches on confused feelings, misunderstandings and awkward interactions, delivered in a kind, conversational patter.kdhx.org