MLB

Around the Minors: The week of June 21

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems baseball's No. 1 prospect Wander Franco had one thing left to learn before heading to Tampa Bay for his Major League debut. Top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic hasn't let being sent down to Triple-A Tacoma bother him. Driving in a run with a double against the Aviators gave the 21-year-old 10 RBIs since rejoining the team on June 8.

