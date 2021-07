There’s a shared theme amongst the outfits of fashion girls and trendsetting models as of late. Despite the range of aesthetics and varying items of choice, the common thread is — please excuse the upcoming pun — that their tops are being held together by a single thread. Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa religiously use the one-button cardigan styling hack (it’s precisely what it sounds like), while both Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are drawn to dramatic tops enclosed by singular hooks. Most recently, Bieber wore a Jacquemus cardigan that was fresh off the runway and it served as a prime representation of the revealing, celeb-obsessed look. The designer sweater is held together by a lone clasp that read Jacquemus in a delicate, golden script. It was first worn by Kendall Jenner — a fellow enthusiast of the curtain-top effect — only a week ago during the French brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 presentation.