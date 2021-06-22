Cancel
Pleasant Valley, IA

Prep report: Pleasant Valley sweeps Clinton

By Herald Staff
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
CLINTON — The Pleasant Valley softball team defeated Clinton 15-1 and 16-2 in a doubleheader Monday at Clinton.

“In that first game, we had a lot of dropped balls and we weren’t being aggressive out in the field,” Kaitlyn Muhlenbruch said. “That second game, we really talked about trying to go for everything because we’re not out anything — when there’s no runners on base, go after that, dive after that, try to get that quick ball.

“We talked a lot about finding the base that it needs to go to and getting it in. PV is a very good base-running team and they’re going to find any extra base they can get, and that’s something we’ve been working on as a team all year is trying to eliminate that extra base.”

Clinton fell to 5-12, while PV improved to 15-6. The River Queens head to Bettendorf Wednesday for a doubleheader.

Pleasant Valley sweeps Clinton

The Spartans swept Clinton 4-0, 8-2 in a doubleheader Monday at PV.

Clinton fell to 10-10 and PV improved to 16-0.

Alburnett tops Prince of Peace

The Pirates (14-5) defeated the Irish (1-8) Monday at Alburnett.

Davenport Assumption sweeps Central DeWitt

The Knights (14-9) swept the Sabers (15-7) 10-4, 6-2 Monday at Davenport.

Central Dewitt dominates Williamsburg tournament

The Sabers defeated Burlington Notre Dame 13-3 and shut out Mount Pleasant 13-0 Saturday at the Williamsburg Tournament.

Against Burlington, Henry Bloom, John McConohy, Boomer Johnson and Kyle Bixby each had two RBIs, while Kaiden Muhl, Tyson Dunne and Jacob Maher all had one. Muhl, Bloom and Ben Mason each had three hits. Bloom and Maher both had a triple. Bixby pitched five innings with five hits, two runs (one earned) and two strikeouts. Dunne pitched one inning in relief.

Against Mount Pleasant, Mason had three RBIs. Bloom and Johnson both had two RBIs, while Muhl, Noah Thein, Kool Bossom and Sean McNamara each had one. James Adams pitched five innings with one hit, two walks and five strikeouts. Maher pitched one inning in relief with two strikeouts.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
