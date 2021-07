The Chicago Cubs are in a very interesting spot. They always seem to be either very hot or very cold which has led to them being in the spot they are in now. They trail the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central Division by 2.0 games going into their Sunday night baseball game vs the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is as much of a must-win game as one can be at the end of June. It is very important to win for a variety of reasons.