Police shot a motorist who allegedly drove his truck into a group of participants in a bike race.Officials say that seven victims were taken to hospital after the incident in Show Low, Arizona.One of the victims was transported by air ambulance, and police say that of the other six, four are in critical condition and two in critical but stable condition.Police say that the suspect is also in critical but stable condition, and that there were up to three walk-in victims who are in a stable condition.Authorities say that the suspect, who was driving a Ford F-150 truck, hit multiple...