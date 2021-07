Summer TV season is in full swing. From a new breakout comedy on HBO Max to the return of a favorite French mystery thriller, these are the best TV shows to stream right now. With reverent nods to the beloved rom-com Notting Hill, this new HBO Max comedy about a girl who unknowingly spends the night with a British movie star is hysterical. Written and starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, this six-episode season is quirky and smart. A refreshing take on modern millennial romance, Jessie (Matafeo) and actor Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) must navigate their relationship — or whether or not they’re going to have one — as they’re sporadically brought together again and again.