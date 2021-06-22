Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

AutoHunter Spotlight: 1951 Mercury Eight

By Racheal Colbert
Posted by 
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s AutoHunter Spotlight is on a 1951 Mercury Eight customized two-door coupe that underwent a restoration in 2018 by a hot rod shop in Louisiana. The Shamrock Green Metallic body features shaved door handles, rounded hood corners and custom pinstriping. In addition, you’ll find chromed lake pipes mounted underneath each side of the car that the seller notes are just for show as there’s a functional dual exhaust system that exits out the rear.

journal.classiccars.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ClassicCars.com

ClassicCars.com

Phoenix, AZ
216
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

 https://journal.classiccars.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Eight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty For Sale: Video

By 1973, the muscle car revolution of the 1960s was all but dead, having reached its zenith with the 1970 model year. After that, emissions, pressure from insurance companies, falling compression ratios, and governmental regulation pablum killed off the monster power of LS6 Chevelles, Hemi ‘Cudas, and Boss 9 Mustangs. But there was one last stand, one final 455-cubic inch finger to the Man, and it came in the guise of the Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

Many consider the Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car, meaning it has a special place in their heart. However, the Chevelle is well-loved by many of the same people, making a drag race between a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 and a 1965 Pontiac GTO so interesting. Choosing which one will be victorious might seem like quite the task, so let’s look at the two cars more closely before watching the race.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Ford Torino: A True Verifiable Survivor

Long-term ownership by a notable engineer helped keep this 1970 Ford Torino in original condition. On January 30th, 1970, Verl A. Goldsmith, an engineer working on the Apollo 17 mission, walked into Warren Wooten Ford in Cocoa Beach, FL. He sat down with sales associate Fryman and eventually purchased a brand new Medium Red Ford Torino with a long, rare, and coveted list of options. Under the hood was a 351C-4V V8 engine mated to a Cruise-A-Matic automatic transmission and an optional ratio rear end. The interior was upholstered in Black Broadcloth and vinyl and features included power front disc brakes and an AM radio. Among the other options were whitewall tires, tinted glass, and Argent Styled steel wheels.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Most Dramatic Barn Find Stories On Motorious

Barn find cars always come with some baggage. Barn find car stories are never dull. The idea of someone discovering a forgotten car is full of horror and intrigue. Here's a look at some of the most sensational stories of barn finds on Motorious. Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 Barn...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Second Chance 1970 Ford Mustang Tribute Boss

Sometimes what makes a car special is not so much the name but the story behind it. In March of 1970, Ford produced a white SportsRoof Mustang two days ahead of schedule. According to a 2019 Marti Report, the car had a 302-4V Boss V8 engine under the hood, a 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission, and a Traction-Lok rear end. Inside was a blue vinyl interior and the Mustang was well equipped with power steering, an AM radio, and a Tachometer. While this information may be credible, because after all, it is all in the Marti Report, the issue is that the VIN on this car is a new VIN issued by the state of Oklahoma and comes with a letter that describes the seemingly Boss Mustang as “some form of reproduction.” That being said, this information doesn’t really make the car less valuable because the story behind the car is nothing short of fascinating.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1986 Camaro IROC-Z Restomod

While perusing eBay for cars, we ran across this beautiful 1986 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z restomod and were floored. First of all, it looks amazing and boasts a serious power upgrade. But what really made our eyes bug out was the $99,995.00 But It Now price. It made us think what kind of a person would drop 6 figures on an IROC-Z, no matter how nice it is.
Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: 1997 Mercury Tracer Wagon

The compact wagon has been all but extinct for a while now. One relic from this segment is the wagon variant of the Ford Escort before the Ford Focus replaced it. However, do you remember its slightly fancier Mercury cousin? Today’s Autotrader Find is a rarity; a 1997 Mercury Tracer LS wagon.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale: Video

Introduced in April of 1964, the 442 was the big engine option package for the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The package was the response to the wildly successful Pontiac GTO. The Oldsmobile 442’s moniker stood for a four-barrel carb, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust. The B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package could be had on any body style except station wagons. It boasted another twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The 442 remained an option package until 1968, when it became a stand-alone model in the Oldsmobile line.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

AMG-Powered Classic Ford Mustang Is Definitely Not For Everyone

We've seen all sorts of engine swaps before, including an LS V8 engine shoehorned into a Lamborghini Huracan, basically putting an American-made engine into a European supercar. But what if it's the other way around? Fortunately, we found this – a classic 1969 Ford Mustang that dropped its esteemed RB26...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Whipple-Blown 7.3L Ford V8 Roars Past 1,650 HP

Even at the wheels, this Godzilla-swapped Fox Body Mustang makes 1,485 hp. While Ford fervently develops its Megazilla crate engine, independent shops keep tweaking the already available 7.3-liter pushrod lump to produce wicked power numbers. Brian Wolfe and everyone else at Willis Performance Enterprises have toyed with all sorts of hardware and tuning, pushing their Fox Body Mustang project to a whopping 1,485 horsepower at the wheels with a 9,000-rpm pull on the hub dyno. Both of those numbers are pretty wicked, I'd say.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2006 Dodge Viper Is An American Super Hero

When you look at the other American cars being produced around the same time, it is clear that the Viper was definitely ahead of its time. Additionally, the first examples were put together in record time as well. Exactly two years from the start date, one of the pre-production models piloted by Carroll Shelby kicked off and kept pace for the 1991 Indianapolis 500. Later that year, Dodge provided car reviewers and media access to the car and began delivering pre-ordered cars first thing in 1992.
CarsHot Rod

Field Found 1964 Chevy Bel Air Is Still in Solid Shape

A Kansas field hides a surprisingly solid and mostly complete well-optioned '64 Chevy. Barn finds and field found cars and trucks are odd deals. Sometimes we come across a barn find that's in really rough shape considering it was kept under cover. We also see field find cars that one would expect to be rusted away from sitting out in the elements, but instead are in relatively great shape. One theory is that a damp barn never lets the car dry out and, in turn, hastens the rusting process.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

The 2022 Ram 1500 G/Ts are grand touring trucks

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it’s not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu. Ram is introducing to G/T versions of its 1500 pickup that add a few sporty features...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo For Sale: Video

Chevrolet’s first personal luxury car, the Monte Carlo debuted in the 1970 model year. It was built on the intermediately-sized A-Special platform, along with the Pontiac Grand Prix, until its redesign for the 1973 model year, when it was switched to the A-Body platform. Believed to have had just two...
Carsfordauthority.com

1988.5 Ford Escort GT With 28K Miles Is Another Impressive Survivor

Over the past year, Ford Authority has covered quite a few stories related to the first generation Ford Escort. From the discovery of a FoMoCo dealer training video from 1988 to the Ford Escort GT family heirloom and a well-preserved Escort L hatchback, there’s been a surprising amount of recent news about The Blue Oval’s best-selling 1980s compact. And now, a remarkably clean 1988.5 Ford Escort GT with just 28k miles on the clock has come out of the woodwork. It’s available for sale at auction with no reserve.
Carsgmauthority.com

Six Like-New 1993 Chevy Camaro Pace Cars Head To Auction

In 1993, the Chevy Camaro had a complete redesign, marking its fourth generation. Along with that, it was invited to pace the Indianapolis 500 race for the fourth time in the model’s history. Chevy offered the B5A Indianapolis Pace Car Replica package for a ridiculously low $995. According to the Camaro White Book, only 633 copies left the factory so equipped.
Denver, COWestword

The Mercury Cafe Meant Music to Me

Thanks for the memories, Marilyn. The music memories, especially. The Mercury Cafe was the nexus — the center of the universe — for the local music scene back in the 1980s, when I was fortunate enough to be hired as Westword’s first music editor. At the time, punk and exciting...
Buying CarsTop Speed

This 1967 Chevy Impala Is Gorgeous and Period Correct, But It Comes At a Steep Cost

This black-over-burgundy Chevy Impala comes with a V-8 engine, period-correct features, and specs, but it costs $55,000. But, the fourth-gen Impala, launched in 1965, took the success to the next level. It set an all-time industry annual sales record of more than one million units in the U.S. This makes it one of the most popular models of the car and highly sought-after today despite being available in plenty in the pre-worshipped market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy