AutoHunter Spotlight: 1951 Mercury Eight
Today’s AutoHunter Spotlight is on a 1951 Mercury Eight customized two-door coupe that underwent a restoration in 2018 by a hot rod shop in Louisiana. The Shamrock Green Metallic body features shaved door handles, rounded hood corners and custom pinstriping. In addition, you’ll find chromed lake pipes mounted underneath each side of the car that the seller notes are just for show as there’s a functional dual exhaust system that exits out the rear.journal.classiccars.com