With their backs against the wall and their season on the line, the Stanford offense came alive. Stanford (39-16, 17-10 Pac-12) bested Pac-12 rival Arizona (45-18, 21-9 Pac-12) 14-5 to survive and advance at the 2021 College World Series on Monday. After falling to NC State on Saturday, the Cardinal showed why they were able to win the regular season series against the Wildcats.