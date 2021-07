Riddle fought his way through two grueling matches on this week's Monday Night Raw to try and earn Randy Orton a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but by the end of the night, it was Drew McIntyre who took the final Raw spot. This week's episode started off with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville explaining that Orton could not compete in a scheduled triple threat match on Raw, but Riddle convinced them that if he won the show-opening battle royal he'd be able to fight for Orton's spot in the match with AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. The two relented.