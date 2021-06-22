ZANDILE TSHABALALA | An Everyday Distillation of Paradise
Paradise looks different to everyone. some think of palm trees and sunshine, while for others, paradise is a mountaintop view or a crystalline beach. For some, it’s long afternoons in the garden. The constant? The word ‘paradise’ describes an idyllic state. In her first ever solo exhibition, Enter Paradise, artist Zandile Tshabalala puts her paradise to canvas. Currently on display at ADA / contemporary gallery in Accra, Ghana, the exhibition poses the question: is there such a thing as paradise in the mundane activities of everyday life?flaunt.com