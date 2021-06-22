ZANDILE TSHABALALA | An Everyday Distillation of Paradise

In Kyoto’s imperial gardens and storied temples, the playful tsutsuji (azaleas) and the weathered and twisted kuromatsu (black pine) stir in the wind, accentuated by centuries old architecture. It was in this historical setting that interior designer, Yuki Iwatake, first found inspiration. Over Zoom from Tokyo, he holds up a photo of a gridded lawn of grass and stone; a utopia to collect your thoughts amidst the natural beauty of the flora and fauna. Upon initially viewing these gardens, you would imagine that Japanese people might spend a great deal of time outdoors, soaking in the sunlight among the momiji, but that is hardly the case. “Compared to people overseas,” Iwatake explains, “there are not many instances in which Japanese people actively look to go outside and be in the sunlight. Instead, Japanese people love to view the garden’s scenery from the inside of their rooms. Because of this, in Japanese there’s a word, 借景—which translates to ‘borrowed scenery’.”