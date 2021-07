A natural looking photo of a "Worker" female stonechat taken by JelFish has won our 'Photo of the Week' title on ePHOTOzine. There's something magical about this photo, looking at it is both interesting and calming, seeing this female stonechat in a natural environment, collecting material for its nest. The bird is exceptionally detailed and clear and the eyes of the bird are staring at the camera, almost as though she knows she has been spotted. The photo has calming brown and green tones, and the plants give us a glimpse of the sometimes barren environment that the bird lives in.