SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Henry Golding becomes a Ninja as Cobra Takes the Stage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are leading Disney's next live-action blockbuster, Jungle Cruise, and the film's marketing campaign has spent quite a bit of time creating a friendly rivalry between its two stars. On Wednesday morning, Disney released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise that was introduced by The Rock, and focused almost entirely on his character, Skipper Frank. It didn't take long for the other shoe to drop, as Blunt's trailer was revealed about an hour later.