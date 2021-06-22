Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Henry Golding becomes a Ninja as Cobra Takes the Stage

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has released the second movie trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021). View here the first Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins film trailer. Robert Schwentke‘s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Shota Kakibata, Calum Dench, Samuel Finzi, Simon Chin, and Peter Mensah.

film-book.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Iko Uwais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Movie Trailers#Ninja Warrior#Japanese#Arashikage#Filmbook#Paramount Pictures#Tumblr#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

International Trailer: “Snake Eyes”

Following the domestic trailer on Monday, Paramount Pictures has released an international trailer for its “G.I. Joe” spin-off/semi-reboot “Snake Eyes” which hits cinemas on July 23rd. A completely different preview to the other two so far, the clip does the best job of the lot in explaining the story’s main...
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt Takes Center Stage in New Trailer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are leading Disney's next live-action blockbuster, Jungle Cruise, and the film's marketing campaign has spent quite a bit of time creating a friendly rivalry between its two stars. On Wednesday morning, Disney released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise that was introduced by The Rock, and focused almost entirely on his character, Skipper Frank. It didn't take long for the other shoe to drop, as Blunt's trailer was revealed about an hour later.
MoviesBloody Elbow

Upcoming G.I. Joe movie ‘Snake Eyes’ stars martial artists Andrew Koji and Iko Uwais

While actor Henry Golding may have snagged the eponymous role of Snake Eyes, dedicated martial artists are well represented in the latest installation of the G.I. Joe franchise, with Warrior’s Andrew Koji and The Raid’s Iko Uwais playing Storm Shadow and Hard Master, respectively. (Although Golding did spend four hours a day learning sword skills for the role.)
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Snake Eyes’ International Trailer Features More Ninja Action And COBRA Trying To Start A War

Following the domestic trailer released just days ago, Paramount has dropped a new international trailer for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins with some different footage. There are high hopes that this will be the film that makes GI Joe a big screen staple, similar to its ’80s counterpart Transformers. Two previous attempts, 2009’s The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s Retaliation failed to get the job done despite decent box offices.
Moviesfilm-book.com

BLOOD RED SKY (2021) Movie Trailer 2: A Vampire is Trapped on a Transatlantic Flight During a Hijacking

Netflix has released the second movie trailer for Blood Red Sky (2021). View her the first Blood Red Sky trailer. Peter Thorwarth‘s Blood Red Sky stars Peri Baumeister, Roland Moller, Dominic Purcell, Chidi Ajufo, Alexander Scheer, Graham McTavish, Sinead Phelps, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Roy McCrerey, Kais Setti, Kai Ivo Baulitz, and Jamie Marshall.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

GI Joe Origins gets a new international trailer

Last week we got a new trailer for Snake Eyes: Gi: Joe Origins, and now an international version has come online that gives us a look at much previously unseen footage of the Henry Golding-led GI Joe reboot; check it out here…. In Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, Henry Golding...
Moviesfilm-book.com

TAILGATE (2019) Movie Trailers: Ego Endangers a Man’s Family with a Deadly Fellow Driver in Lodewijk Crijns’ Thriller Film

Lodewijk Crijns‘ Tailgate / Bumperkleef (2019) U.S. and international movie trailers have been released by Film Movement and Topkapi Films. The Tailgate trailers star Jeroen Spitzenberger, Anniek Pheifer, Willem de Wolf, Roosmarijn van der Hoek, Liz Vergeer, Truus te Selle, Hubert Fermin, Tim Linde, Monique Wilsterman, Erik Plageman, and Sabine Beens.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes IMAX Poster Unites Iconic G.I. Joe Heroes in the Ultimate Fight Against Cobra

The new official theatrical release poster for the upcoming film, Snake Eyes, pays off to the entire cast. The new project is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic book character, and media franchise. The film is a reboot, and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, and will serves as an origin story for the deadly assassin. See the newly released poster below!
Moviesfilm-book.com

REBEL MOON: Zack Snyder Sci-Fi Film Set to Go for Netflix

Zack Snyder has received a “go ahead” green light for his new film Rebel Moon which he will be making for Netflix. Fresh off back-to-back hits for Netflix and HBO Max, Zack Snyder is getting a “go” on his latest science fiction fantasy project, Rebel Moon. Snyder recently unveiled Army of the Dead through Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Justice League through HBO Max. Both were well received by the movie streaming public with Army of the Dead being viewed by 72 million people in just four weeks.
MoviesComicBook

Fast & Furious: Charlize Theron's Cipher Has a Spinoff Movie in Development

The Fast & Furious franchise isn't slowing down just yet. Director Justin Lin is gearing up to film the last two installments of the main series back-to-back, which means that Vin Diesel's family saga is going to continue for at least the next couple of years. The Fast franchise is also gearing up for more spinoffs in the vein of Hobbs & Shaw, with one of its main villains getting the spotlight in an upcoming adventure. Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, has a solo film in development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy