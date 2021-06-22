Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Title Match Revealed For Money In The Bank, New MITB Ladder Match Participants

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. In other news for Money In the Bank, tonight’s RAW saw Riddle defeat Drew McIntyre to qualify, while John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Two more Superstars also qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match as Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. We noted earlier how Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify.

www.wrestlinginc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Money In The Bank#Wwe Title#Combat#The Men S Money In#The Women S Money In#Raw Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Battle Royal, Strap Match, Money In The Bank Build, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. We briefly see the ring filled up with Superstars.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Video Gets WWE In Big Trouble

WWE star Sasha Banks seems to have created some problems for the company. Usually WWE flags content and sends copyright strikes on social media accounts. This time around the tables have turned. Brock Lesnar WWE Hell in a Cell Rumor Leaks. Sasha Banks creates problems for WWE. WWE had sent...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Written Off TV?

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was action packed, and the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship was revealed during the show. On the same show Bobby Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, and Lashley picked up the win. After the match Lashley continued the beatdown on Xavier Woods continued as Kofi Kingston looked on from outside the cell.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New Title Match Revealed For ROH Best In The World

The ROH Pure Title match is now official for the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view. Ring of Honor has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend his Pure Title against Mike Bennett at the pay-per-view. The latest edition of ROH Week By Week confirmed Bennett vs. Gresham for Best In...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Major WWE Superstar Is In Talks To Return To The Ring

The WWE is returning to normal and, now that it's getting back to live shows with fans and touring, there's an intention to restore the product to its former glory. Reports have signaled the brand is hoping to make SummerSlam 2021 the biggest one yet but, to fill the massive Allegiant Stadium, the WWE will need an equally massive lineup of matches. It seems like that may be what's coming as reports indicate Vince McMahon is in contact with one of its biggest superstars to return.
WWEheelbynature.com

Roman Reigns vs. Edge Set For WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Match Card

Universal Championship Match Set For Money In The Bank. Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship next month against Edge at Money In The Bank. Edge made a surprise return during this week’s episode of SmackDown, attacking Reigns during the closing moments of the show. Following the show, Edge...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Title Match With Stipulation Set For WWE NXT Great American Bash

LA Knight is set to defend his Million Dollar Title during next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special. Tonight’s NXT go-home show saw Cameron Grimes defeat Ari Sterling in singles action, payback for Sterling mocking WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase last week. After the match, Knight interrupted and traded promos with Grimes. Grimes challenged Knight to put the title on the line at Great American Bash, and Knight eventually agreed, but added a stipulation of his own.
WWEf4wonline.com

Last Man Standing MITB qualifying match set for WWE SmackDown

A Last Man Standing match on next week's SmackDown will determine one of the participants for Money in the Bank. WWE has announced that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank qualifying match will take place on SmackDown next Friday. The winner will become the second SmackDown wrestler to qualify for this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Strap Match, Money In The Bank Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. RAW will be headlined by Kofi Kingston and MVP facing off ahead of Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view. There will also be a Second Chance Qualifier to determine the final red brand spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Matches Revealed For WWE 205 Live

The first qualifying matches for the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament have been officially announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. Friday’s show will feature Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase, plus Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy. The winners will advance to the 8-man Breakout Tournament. We noted before that these two matches were taped before Tuesday’s NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center.
WWE411mania.com

Big E on Competing in His First Money in the Bank Match

– Speaking on The Bump spoke to Big E this week on competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at this month’s event and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. On competing in Money in the Bank: “I’m excited! There’s a lot of things I’ve realized I...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Suffered ‘Total Botch’ On Raw

WWE star Bobby Lashley is enjoying his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw. He will be defending his title against the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw. On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw,...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Foolproof Match Card Predictions

WWE Money In The Bank 2021! Will a returning part-timer win MITB this year for a cheap pop, or will the WWE actually book rising stars to win the briefcase as a catapult to the next stage in their careers? Only time will tell. The following will provide full match card and result predictions for the official matches as well as any matches that could be added to the match card.
WWEComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Big E Wins Spot in Money in the Bank Match

Tonight's SmackDown featured a big qualifying match for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view coming up next month, and there was plenty of bad blood in the match. That's because the battle was between Big E and the man who took E's Intercontinental Championship from him, Apollo Crews. Commander Azeez was ringside for the matchup, but early on it was all Big E, who knocked Crews out of the ring and then when he got back in hit him with punishing punches. E then clotheslined Crews and then pulled him against the ropes and chopped his chest. Crews lifted E and slammed E down on his back and neck on the ring apron before SmackDown headed to commercial break.
WWEComicBook

Every WWE Money in the Bank Competitor Revealed on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a number of opportunities for superstars to secure their spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder matches, and by the end of the night, several stars managed to work their way into the big pay-per-view. Coming into SmackDown several stars had already locked in their spot, including Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle. Things got off to a big start with the match between Big E and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, and after a lot of back and forth, it was Big E who stood tall at the end of the match, but he wasn't the only one who cemented their spot.
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns, Edge and Seth Rollins React to WWE Universal Championship Match at Money in the Bank

After Edge made his surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown last week, WWE quickly turned around and confirmed that the "Rated-R Superstar" would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Since then both Reigns and Edge have commented on the match, which was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 37 before Daniel Bryan inserted himself into the equation and made it a triple threat. Said match saw Reigns stack Edge on top of Bryan and pin both men (thanks to a major assist from Jey Uso and a steel chair).

Comments / 0

Community Policy