WWE Title Match Revealed For Money In The Bank, New MITB Ladder Match Participants

Tonight's SmackDown featured a big qualifying match for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view coming up next month, and there was plenty of bad blood in the match. That's because the battle was between Big E and the man who took E's Intercontinental Championship from him, Apollo Crews. Commander Azeez was ringside for the matchup, but early on it was all Big E, who knocked Crews out of the ring and then when he got back in hit him with punishing punches. E then clotheslined Crews and then pulled him against the ropes and chopped his chest. Crews lifted E and slammed E down on his back and neck on the ring apron before SmackDown headed to commercial break.