WWE Title Match Revealed For Money In The Bank, New MITB Ladder Match Participants
Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. In other news for Money In the Bank, tonight’s RAW saw Riddle defeat Drew McIntyre to qualify, while John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Two more Superstars also qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match as Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. We noted earlier how Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify.www.wrestlinginc.com