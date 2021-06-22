Cancel
Gina Carano Could Win an Emmy for 'The Mandalorian' Despite Firing

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Gina Carano was fired from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian after she wrote a post on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in America with being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Even though she was fired from the program, in which she portrayed Cara Dune, she could still win an Emmy for her performance. The reason why is because Carano was one of four actors from The Mandalorian who were submitted on the show's Emmy ballot, as Vanity Fair reported.

Gina Carano
#Republican#Jewish#Nazi#Vanity Fair#Vf#Fyc#The Television Academy
