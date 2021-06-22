Cancel
Bottega Veneta Unveils 'Issue 02' of Digital Journal

Hypebae
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Bottega Veneta deleted all of its social media accounts, debuting a digital journal instead. Following the inaugural release, the Daniel Lee-helmed brand has now unveiled Issue 02 of the series. As expected, the new issue boasts a star-studded lineup including the likes of Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell...

hypebae.com
Designers & Collections

ICYMI! Dior Haute Couture, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Candice Swanepoel & More Walk For Off-White, And A New Era At Alaia

It was a buzzy weekend in Paris, with no shortage of shows. In case you missed them, we’ve prepped a crib sheet of highlights for you. The runway has officially returned, and Maria Grazia Chiuri is making sure you know it. For her first IRL couture show in 18 months, Chiuiri tapped Dior’s archives as inspiration for her latest offering. Furthermore, after finishing Clare Hunter’s book, Threads of Life, the artistic director knew that her next collection should honor the traditions of weaving and embroidery, as well as the people integral to the craft. Aptly set against the backdrop of a 3,765 square-foot, hand-embroidered landscape stitched together by 320 artisans in Mumbai, India, the collection was something reminiscent of a 1960s-era Dior—boasting coordinating tweed sets, baker boy hats, swing coats, and both tailored and oversized knits. True to form, Goddess-like dresses in pleated and embroidered chiffon also danced down the runway. The collection spoke to the power of women, especially when they work together. As for those in attendance, Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Chastain, and the house’s latest global ambassador Yara Shahidi were sitting in the front row.
Designers & Collections

Is Balenciaga the New Bottega Veneta? We Don't Think So

Did Balenciaga just pull a Bottega Veneta stunt by removing its Instagram post history? That's what some people were left wondering after the house's account mysteriously appeared bare today. With the Demna Gvasalia-headed brand set to unveil its much-anticipated return to haute couture on July 7, it's more likely that...
Designers & Collections

Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots Go Knee-High For FW21

Since making their debut back in Fall/Winter 2020, Bottega Veneta’s puddle boots have been worn by the likes of Lil Yachty, Justin Beiber and A$AP Ferg. Now ahead of Fall/Winter 2021, the Italian fashion house has unveiled a new knee-high iteration of the boot, that’s set to drop imminently. Arriving...
Designers & Collections

Must Read: Yara Shahidi Is the New Face of Dior, Bottega Veneta To Show in Detroit

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Dior has tapped Yara Shahidi as its newest face of women's fashion and cosmetics. The 21-year-old actress and activist is a familiar collaborator with Dior, having previously worked with the label this year for International Women's Day on the second installment of Dior Stands With Women, the female-led education and empowerment initiative created by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. {Fashionista inbox}
Detroit, MI

Bottega Veneta will Show its Spring 2022 Collection in Detroit

According to Women’s Wear Daily, luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta — which is based in Milan, Italy, and produces men and women ready-to-wear goods, shoes, accessories, jewelry, fragrances, and handbags — will show its spring 2022 collection in Detroit this fall. The brand, which has recently strayed from the traditional...
Designers & Collections

Daily News: Bottega To Show Spring ’22 In Detroit, Givenchy Pre-Spring, Hamptons Happenings, And More!

Sayonara NYFW, Bottega Veneta is on the road to Detroit, Michigan instead. In a surprise move, Daniel Lee has opted to host Salon 03—Spring 2022—in the industrial city. The show will be held in front of a live audience on October 21, in adherence to local health and safety guidelines. The brand didn’t extend any clarification about why the famed music-rich city has been chosen as the backdrop—but then again, with no social media channels, it seems that saying less is the new communications approach being taken by the popular luxury brand. Salon 01 and Salon 02 took place in London and Berlin, respectively. Where to next?!
Designers & Collections

BTS Made Their Runway Debut For Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Men's Collection

Since joining Louis Vuitton as global brand ambassadors in April, BTS’ first official gig is finally here. On Wednesday, the K-Pop group made their runway debut, starring in a fashion film showcasing the luxury label’s Fall 2021 men’s collection. It also happens to be the very same collection, which originally debuted back in January and was promoted by BTS with a teaser campaign on Instagram, that garnered Louis Vuitton’s biggest online audience yet for a men’s fashion show.
Designers & Collections

BTS Leads Louis Vuitton Men's FW21 Runway in Seoul

On July 7, Virgil Abloh presented Louis Vuitton Men‘s Fall/Winter 2021 spin-off collection at an art and culture space called Art Bunker B39 in Bucheon, just outside Seoul. For the first time, the House’s global brand ambassadors BTS took part in the show, adding an extra dimension to the moving-image performance. “[The collection] investigates the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society. Predetermined perceptions, they imbue our outlooks with manmade myths connected to the genetics of people, ideas and art,” the show’s notes stated.
Designers & Collections

LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection by Virgil Abloh

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection presented with a fashion film starring the brand ambassadors and k-pop icons BTS directed by Jeon Go-woon, on July 7th, in Seoul. Designer Virgil Abloh created 34 new looks for the 41 look collection that echoes the brand’s FW21 ‘The Voyage’ collection. The collection explores diversity, inclusivity and unity. BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are wearing seven looks originally presented as part of ‘The Voyage’ collection.
Designers & Collections

Check Out Hiroshi Fujiwara's Latest "World of Moncler" Genius Drop

Hiroshi Fujiwara, also known as a godfather of streetwear, has collaborated with the brand Moncler for 7 Moncler Frgmt, the latest collection for Moncler Genius. Fujiwara merges technical design to create a series of streetwear designs for the brand including puffer jackets, hoodies, sweaters, sweatpants, and more. The collection features...
Designers & Collections

BTS's Jimin makes his runway debut at the #LVMenFW2021 show in Seoul

Louis Vuitton has just unveiled its Men's Fall-Winter 2021 collection by Virgil Abloh, the men's artistic director for the brand. The show was held in Seoul, and the members of BTS, who were recently signed as the brand's house ambassadors, were the main focus of this show. Mainly, the collection showcased in this show comprised of 41 looks, 34 of which were new, whereas 7 were from the original range that the brand unveiled in January. This collection was shown through a film by a Korean director Jeon Go-woon, streamed live on the brand's website and on the brand's Twitter page. The BTS members wore one look each, and fans could not keep calm over Jimin's visuals and how he carried himself on the runway.
Celebs Like Jordyn Woods & JT Rock These Feathery Bottega Veneta Sandals And Prove They're The Perfect Addition To Your Summer Wardrobe

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bottega Veneta sandals have become a fashion staple among our favorite fashionistas this season and with the way they easily look great with any outfit, we couldn’t agree with that sentiment more! The craze started with the popular $930 stretched sandals that have been spotted on fashion queens like Rihanna and Jordyn Woods and while those sandals are still in heavy rotation amongst the stars, there’s a new shoe that’s been capturing the hearts of shoe lovers everywhere.
Sacai’s Chitose Abe is known for her genius for grafting two different garments together to create a sui generis ensemble, so the idea of grafting her sensibility onto that of Jean Paul Gaultier—a designer that she has long admired—seemed like the basis for an exciting collaboration. It was one that Gaultier himself suggested as part of his elegant disruption strategy following his “retirement” from the conventional fashion system.
Designers & Collections

Kim Jones Looks to Dreamy Ball Gowns for Fendi FW21 Couture

Continuing his tenure as artistic director for the house, Kim Jones unveiled his Fall/Winter 2021 Couture range for Fendi. Like most brands, the luxury label showcased its latest range through a video, which is directed by Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino and stars some of the most iconic supermodels like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Amber Valletta. “I have long admired Luca’s work – and, he is someone who, like [Pier Paolo] Pasolini, touches on subjects which are relevant to now,” Jones shares in a press release.
Designers & Collections

Take a Look Inside Gucci Garden's Immersive 'Archetypes' Exhibition

In celebration of Gucci‘s 100th anniversary, the fashion house has put up a multimedia exhibition dubbed Archetypes, which explores the label’s creative vision. Following its occupany in Florence and Shanghai, the experience has now made its way to Hong Kong. Situated in Tai Kwun, the space was designed by Archivio Personale, a creative studio that helped transform Alessandro Michele‘s vision into an immersive narrative space.
Designers & Collections

ARMYs Are Not OK After Watching BTS Walk In The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Make way for the new fashion mavens in town! After BTS hit the runway at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 collection unveiling, ARMYS are flipping out over their fierce fashion looks. The guys are all about making music first and foremost, but they may have missed their calling as models. BTS' Louis Vuitton fashion show debut has everyone talking, and they’re only saying good things.

