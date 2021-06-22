Cancel
Not even Netflix wants more of NBC's Manifest

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, NBC canceled Manifest, its latest and most oddly Christian-themed attempt to capture some of the Lost magic that ABC had a decade ago, after three seasons. The timing of the decision was somewhat surprising to the show’s fans, especially since a lot of those fans were new, as the show had just premiered on Netflix and quickly claimed the top spot on the notably ill-defined “Top 10" list on the streaming service—a placement that could mean anything from “who knows?” to “nobody knows.” Either way, Netflix was adamant that people were definitely watching Manifest on Netflix, but NBC evidently wasn’t convinced that that would translate to anything other than it paying a lot of money to keep making a show that is only popular on Netflix (sort of like how nobody watched You until it hit the streaming service).

