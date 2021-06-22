Matt Pauley’s sticky-less situation

MLB's crackdown on foreign substance use by pitchers is now a week old. The memo announcing that change was coming is a little over three weeks old. We're still only just seeing the early effects of what this will mean for baseball but we also don't necessarily have the luxury of waiting around for robust data sets when we're chasing Fantasy championships. If this is going to wreck your aces, you need to know now -- even though you can't possibly know right now. But, we can at least look into the numbers to see what the early trends suggest.