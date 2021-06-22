Alexander Smith: “The annexation of South Apopka is still a passion of mine”

Apopka City Commissioner Alexander Smith is a quiet man. “I have two ears and one mouth,” Smith says. “Therefore I listen twice as much as I talk.”. And despite the two-parts listen, one-part talk recipe, when Smith does speak, it’s often noteworthy and unexpected. I heard a lot of opinions and observations from him that I didn’t know when we sat down at City Hall the day after his campaign event announcing his reelection bid for Seat #1.