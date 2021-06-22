Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Other voices: Revel in joy, remember pain of Juneteenth

By San Antonio Express-News
Longview News-Journal
 17 days ago

The theme of Juneteenth 2020 was the theme of every American tradition and celebration during the year of COVID-19: separation from loved ones. But unlike other traditions and celebrations, Juneteenth wouldn’t exist without violent separation. It’s out of slavery’s destruction of Black families that Juneteenth was born as those families began the heartbreaking, but not always possible, journeys to reunite with loved ones.

www.news-journal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Sheila Jackson Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas House#American#Texas Juneteenth#The U S House#Congress#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsEffingham Daily News

Other View: A cause for joy and determination

The designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday is a decision worth celebrating. Also worth celebrating is the bipartisan nature of the action. The bill passed unanimously through the Senate before winning approval in the House by a vote of 415-14. That level of agreement is nearly unheard of in our divided Congress.
ReligionThe Tribune

Other Voices: After 245 years, righteousness and truth still prevail

As we celebrate Independence Day today, let us remember why we commemorate the Fourth of July, and then let us honor what it truly means:. The unanimous Declaration of these thirteen States of America. “When in the Course of human events, its becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the...
Portland, OReastpdxnews.com

Juneteenth joyfully celebrated in Powellhurst-Gilbert

In the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, a Juneteenth commemoration is underway. There were many Juneteenth celebrations around the nation held on June 19; but the only one we know of in East Portland was in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, on the block on which Leroy Barber lives. He’s also known as Portland’s own Black Santa.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: At a crossroads

In reference to the letter (July 4), "Questions for the GOP": I'm a proud conservative Republican who grew up in the 40's and 50's, and we were taught history that included slavery. The problem as I see it is they have eliminated teaching many of these subjects, including World War...
pagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: The Joy and Pain of Quitting, Part One

Our poll reveals that 57 percent of U.S. employees say they are burnt out. Both Millennials and women report higher levels of burnout, as do employees with kids remote learning at home. Leaving is often viewed as the best option for employees to address burnout…. — from a March 2021...
MilitaryDaily Inter Lake

Revelers advised to remember vets' PTSD on July 4

Montana's Veterans Administration is asking Fourth of July revelers to think about veterans and the impacts fireworks may have on people with post-traumatic stress disorder before they light a firework. According to the VA, many people are not aware that a Fourth of July celebration could affect others, and a...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Cleveland Plain Dealer Editorial Board Endorses Nina Turner

The Cleveland Plain Dealer released its endorsement in the Democrat Party primary in Ohio’s 3rd District, slated for August 3. The paper chose the former co-chair to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign and former Cleveland City Council member Nina Turner. The paper said that Ohio has a long...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy