Other voices: Revel in joy, remember pain of Juneteenth
The theme of Juneteenth 2020 was the theme of every American tradition and celebration during the year of COVID-19: separation from loved ones. But unlike other traditions and celebrations, Juneteenth wouldn’t exist without violent separation. It’s out of slavery’s destruction of Black families that Juneteenth was born as those families began the heartbreaking, but not always possible, journeys to reunite with loved ones.www.news-journal.com