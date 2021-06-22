Mountain View Fire Rescue, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital to resume car seat, bicycle helmet checks
Mountain View Fire Rescue in partnership with UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital is resuming in-person car seat and bicycle helmet safety checks starting next week. “With the changing technology with regards to car seats, it is so vitally important that parents — especially new parents — get their car seats checked,” Mountain View Fire Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle White said.www.coloradohometownweekly.com