The first teaser for Succession Season 3 is finally here, featuring all the Roy-on-Roy family infighting we’ve come to expect from the Emmy Award-winning series. Picking up from Kendall Roy’s betrayal of his father at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy must now scramble to secure allegiances within his family and corporation. Roman, Shiv, and Connor must now choose between siding with their brother or with the Waystar RoyCo patriarch.