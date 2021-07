In about three weeks, the Twins will be right up against the trade deadline with a chunk of their roster possibly swirling in trade rumors. They will have five players — Nelson Cruz, Michael Pineda, Andrelton Simmons, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles — heading into free agency this offseason. If they don't believe they are bringing any of them back next season, now is the time for the Twins to get what they can for them.