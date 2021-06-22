Cancel
East Dundee, IL

East Dundee village administrator reinstated 2 weeks after firing

By Kevin Schmit
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after being fired by East Dundee Village President Jeff Lynam, Jennifer Johnsen was reinstated as village administrator on Monday after a board vote of 5-1. When the vote was finished, with only Trustee Rich Treiber voting against the motion, Johnsen got up from her seat in the audience and reclaimed her seat with the board. Johnsen even added input on the remaining agenda items.

