East Dundee village administrator reinstated 2 weeks after firing

Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Driver Education Fees Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., the Board of Education of Lake Park Community High School District No. 108 will convene a public hearing to consider a proposed application for waiver or modification of a provision of the Illinois State Board of Education's rule at 23 Illinois Administrative Code Section 252.30(a)(3), relating to driver education course fees. Specifically, the proposed waiver would permit the School District to include personnel salaries and/or benefits as part of the calculation to establish reasonable driver education fees (which the District proposes to maintain at not to exceed $250 per student), for school years 2021-22 through 2025-26. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments on the proposed waiver application and fees from staff, parents, students and any other interested persons who wish to address the Board. The hearing will be held in the Community Room of Lake Park High School's East Campus, 600 S. Medinah Road, Roselle, Illinois. Dated this 9th day of July, 2021. Board of Education of Lake Park Community High School District 108, DuPage County, Illinois /s/ Thomas Hollatz, Secretary, Board of Education Posted on District website and at District Administrative Offices on July 9, 2021 Published in Daily Herald July 9, 2021 (4566613) , posted 07/09/2021.