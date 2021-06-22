Deputy helps Hudson family forced to panhandle after COVID-19 job loss

HUDSON, Fla. - The compassion of a quartet of Pasco deputies was caught on body cameras and their kindness may have changed the lives of a family in desperate need. "It looked like they were panhandling and covering the children with umbrellas to protect them from the heat," recalled Pasco County Sheriff's Office Deputy Robert Ashley, who responded to U.S. 52 and Rte. 19 in Hudson when several concerned citizens called after seeing the family on the side of the street.