EUGENE — A trip to Tokyo is one race away for a former Mountaineer track star. Isaac Updike took first place in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in the first round of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Monday, June 21, in Eugene with a time of 8 minutes, 21.01 seconds. Updike needs to finish in the top three of the final round Friday, June, 25 in order to secure a spot on the 2021 U.S. Olympic team.