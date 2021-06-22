Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mankato baseball star is taking his talents to the Minnesota Twins organization after a stint in the Frontier League. Pitcher Aaron Rozek is getting his first shot with a Major League Baseball organization after spending three seasons of his professional career with Schaumburg in the Frontier League.

www.keyc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State#Major League Baseball#State Mankato#The Frontier League#Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBWKYC

Minnesota Twins outslug Cleveland Indians 8-7

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous edition of "Beyond the Dugout" Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking the Minnesota Twins in a 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Arraez went 3 for 4...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eddie Rosario leads Indians past Twins in return to Minnesota

Eddie Rosario celebrated his homecoming to Minneapolis with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. It was the first game at Target Field in a visitor’s uniform for Rosario, who signed a one-year, $8 million...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: An Ode to the Lovable La Tortuga

As we search for ways to enjoy the rest of Twins season, there’s one Minnesota Twin player that some fans enjoy more than most in the affable La Tortuga Willians Astudillo. Before he escapes the confines of the great North and the Minnesota Twins I wanted to give him a little shout out.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 2 Minnesota Twins hitters to worry about

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 18: Jorge Polanco #11 is embraced by Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins after Polanco hit a walk-off single against the Chicago White Sox after the game at Target Field on May 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 5-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MLBchatsports.com

Minnesota Twins: Potential 2022 Free Agency Targets

Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) It’s no secret that the 2021 season hasn’t gone the way the Minnesota Twins have hoped. At 31-43, the team is tied for last place, 12 games behind the first-place White Sox. With the postseason becoming more distant with each passing day, it’s looking unlikely that the Twins will be where they want at the end of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Know Your Enemy: Minnesota Twins

First up for this series: what does Senior Mascot Correspondent Addy think of the Twins mascot:. Kids say the darndest things. So far, the Twins have won one game against the White Sox this season. However, that happened before half the White Sox made friends with the injured list and the Bench Sox came into play. They also were in the crosshairs of the weird unwritten rules “position player pitching” 3-0 swing from earlier in the season with Yermín Mercedes.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Replays ruin Detroit Tigers' series opener in 5-3 loss to Minnesota Twins

Tarik Skubal got off to a dazzling start on Thursday but a fielding mistake helped the Minnesota Twins pull out a 5-3 win at Target Field in Minneapolis against the Detroit Tigers. Second baseman Willi Castro failed to keep his foot on the bag during a routine fielder’s choice in...
MLBABC News

Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. “I consider him one of the best young starting...
MLBPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Nelson Cruz Named as Lone Minnesota Twins Player to All Star Game

Major League Baseball released the 2021 All Star Game rosters today, naming designated hitter Nelson Cruze as the lone Minnesota Twins team member to make the All Star roster. Cruz will be looking for his first hit as an All Star after going 0 for 7 in his first six games. He'll also be repressing his fourth team as an All Star after appearing as a Texas Ranger, Baltimore Oriole, and Seattle Mariner.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: The St. Paul Saints are an Essential Lifeline

The Minnesota Twins season has obviously been a disappointment to the team and its fans. The Twin’s problems have been well chronicled so there is no need to mention them here. As awful as that has been, having the Triple-A affiliate team, the St. Paul Saints, be so close by has been incredible.
MLBchatsports.com

Minnesota Twins Series Preview: Basement buddies!

The Minnesota Twins have struggled for the vast majority of 2021, so much so that they have been behind the Royals every day of the season since April. Until recently. The Royals slide has put them ahead of Kansas City. Had they been able to take a couple games against the White Sox in their series this week, I think the Twins could have set their sights on a potential mad dash to getting back to relevancy, but they fell short. It’s not that it’s wholly impossible at this point, but they’d have to play at a 110+ win pace in order to get to 90 wins.
MLBYardbarker

The Minnesota Twins are pathetic losers

The Minnesota Twins have struggled with injuries, bad luck, and poor performance when it mattered the most, and have, to their credit, looked for new ways all season to embarrass themselves further. The attitude can be fully expressed by their season series with the White Sox. It seems that the...
MLBPark Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids to host Minnesota Twins Baseball Clinics

Itasca-Mantrap, in partnership with Great River Energy, announces the Minnesota Twins Play Ball! Youth Baseball Clinics are returning to our community Friday, July 16, at the Century School baseball fields in Park Rapids. These free clinics provide an opportunity for youth to learn more about baseball from staff of the Minnesota Twins organization.
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins top White Sox 8-5

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning. Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey. Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance. Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The White Sox brought a 14 1/2-game lead on the last-place Twins into the series, having won eight of the first nine matchups this year by a cumulative 76-37 score, but Ober was up to the task. The 6-foot-9 right-hander set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He fanned José Abreu twice, before the slugger took Thielbar deep in the sixth for his team-leading 15th homer.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Minnesota Twins, 5-3: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (40-47) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-50) When: 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy