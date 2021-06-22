Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WINDHAM COUNTY At 1114 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Wardsboro to near Newfane to near Heath. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Townshend, Stratton, Putney, Vernon, Wilmington, Saxtons River, Westminster, Newfane, Guilford Center, West Wardsboro, Rockingham, Guilford, Whitingham, Dover, Marlboro, Jamaica, Wardsboro and Halifax.alerts.weather.gov