High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways along the Chesapeake Bay. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high risk of rip currents in the Atlantic Ocean expected. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.5 1.5 1.7 4 MODERATE 09/10 AM 2.3 0.3 1.0 2-3 NONE 09/11 PM 2.4 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 10/11 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.5 1-2 NONE 10/11 PM 2.4 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 11/11 AM 2.0 0.0 0.6 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 1.7 -1.1 -0.4 3 NONE 09/09 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.4 -0.4 0.2 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 11/10 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.4 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 AM 3.6 2.1 1.0 2-3 NONE 09/12 PM 3.4 1.9 1.4 1-2 NONE 10/01 AM 2.6 1.1 0.0 1 NONE 10/01 PM 2.1 0.6 0.0 1 NONE 11/01 AM 2.6 1.1 0.0 1 NONE 11/02 PM 2.3 0.8 0.2 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 3.4 -1.1 -0.2 1 NONE 09/09 PM 4.6 0.1 -0.2 1 NONE 10/10 AM 3.5 -1.0 -0.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.6 0.1 -0.1 1 NONE 11/10 AM 3.8 -0.7 0.1 1 NONE