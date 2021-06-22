Cancel
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 13:10:00 Expires: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Guam; Rota HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East and south facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 5 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tropical Depression 06W continues to move away from the Marianas. Swell and surf will continue to subside today with surf possibly falling below hazardous levels as early as this evening.

alerts.weather.gov
