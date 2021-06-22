Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WESTERN OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Jay to Point Baker to 4 miles southwest of Warrington, and moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Pace, Milton, Goulding, Mary Esther, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, Ocean City, Myrtle Grove, Baker, Oriole Beach, Navarre and Jay.

alerts.weather.gov
