Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Law enforcement and community discuss teen curfews

By Eman Boyd
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwKvT_0abUbArX00

Safety during the summer and keeping teenagers out of trouble. Those were some of the topics addressed among Lafayette law enforcement and the community.

One of the key points up for discussion during Monday night’s meeting is a curfew for teenagers under 17.

Although all agencies are behind the reinforcement, some community members say it needs to be reevaluated.

"My concern is say for instance if he's caught out late at night, he's a good kid and you take him through that process."

The curfew for those 17 and younger is from 11:00PM to 6:00AM Monday through Thursday and starting at midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Some parents have concerns.

"I don't want him to be arrested and then he's got a full sheet that will follow him everywhere he goes for being arrested for that one incident. For staying out late. That's the only conflict I have with it and I feel the parents need to be more involved a little more and let them be more responsible."

Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover defends the curfew and says the department has received numerous calls about trouble with teens out after hours.

"As the chief of police, it is vitally important that I make sure that the Lafayette community is safe but also that we have some type of control in terms of making sure our juvenile crime is nonexistent or very low. That's one of the tools that we have and that's the curfew,” said Glover.

Other community members called for more visibility when it comes to community policing.

"We can make our community safer by working together through crime prevention,” said Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

All the agencies plan to use the feedback given to them from the community to help reduce crime in the city.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Kids
News Break
Curfews
Related
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Information sought in break in, vandalism at Grolee Elementary

Law enforcement in St. Landry Parish are seeking information after a break-in at a local elementary school that left classrooms vandalized. Crime Stoppers and the Opelousas Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for breaking into Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas and vandalizing classrooms.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Relatives of fatal fire victim wanted in May shooting

Two men are wanted on attempted second degree murder charges in connection with a May shooting. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office says they are looking for 24-year-old Teaireius Brumfield and 21-year-old Darren James Rideaux, Jr. Both are being sought on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in connection with a May 10, 2021 shooting incident.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Family injured while setting off fireworks in Lafayette

Several family members were injured while setting off fireworks in Lafayette on Tuesday. On July 6, at 8:06 p.m., Lafayette firefighters responded to a medical call involving fireworks at a local motel. Upon arriving on the scene, it was learned that three family members sustained injuries while setting off fireworks, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. The family was immediately treated on the scene by firefighters and medics with Acadian Ambulance. They were transported to a local hospital due to the severity of the injuries.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Two accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts

OPELOUSAS, La. – Two people are accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts in St. Landry Parish. On December 22, 2020, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint of theft at a local business on the I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. When detectives spoke to the victim, he stated that there were nine catalytic converters missing from recreational vehicles on the property. The victim also advised that two reciprocating saw blades were found near one of the vehicles.
Rapides Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Rapides Parish man arrested on cattle theft charges for third time

A Rapides Parish man previously arrested for livestock thefts in St. Landry Parish has been arrested on livestock theft related charges for the third time. On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced the arrest of 42-year-old Justin G. Thompson on livestock theft related charges. The Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) arrested Thompson behalf of the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission which had a warrant out for his arrest.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Fundraiser set up for woman who lost home to fire

A fundraiser has been set up to help a woman who lost her home to a fire on Tuesday. Ruth Vincent Lopez woke up July 6 around 11:06 pm to tapping sounds on her bedroom window. Family members say she looked out her curtain, and saw flames everywhere. She tried to go outside to put it out, but when she opened her kitchen door, the heat and the smoke were too intense. She shut the door, grabbed her phone, her eyeglasses, and her dog, Copper, and ran across the street while she called 911.
Saint Martinville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Destin drowning victim was from St. Martinville

The Louisiana man who drowned off a Destin beach was a 47-year-old resident of St. Martinville, Okaloosa County deputies say. The man's name was not released. Deputies tell us that family members said he dove under the water but never resurfaced; a 911 call came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lifeguards located him about 75 yards off the beach, and although they tried to revive him they could not.
Florida StatePosted by
KATC News

Two Florida men arrested in I-10 shooting

Two Florida men are accused of firing shots into the air on the interstate in Acadia Parish. On July 4th at 2 pm, Acadia Parish deputies responded to occupants of a vehicle on Interstate 10 firing multiple shots, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Shots fired on Ambassador Caffery Monday morning

Police were called to the 4200 block of Ambassador Caffery Monday morning after people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. Officers were called to the area just before 11 a.m. on Monday, a spokesperson said; witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the parking lot at that block.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Police release identity of fatal crash victim

Louisiana State Police have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash in Acadia Parish on Tuesday. The crash occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 2021, on Interstate 10 near mile marker 69 about four miles east of Jennings in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 83-year-old Morris Levine, Jr. of Houston, Texas, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Comments / 0

Community Policy