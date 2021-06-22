Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Episode 305 – Its Time to Play the Music

By Syndicated Podcasts
geekcastradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat vehicles are there for a Muppet feature? Do they need an established story to parody? Can Kermit make an offer no one can refuse? Is Shakespeare an option? Can the Muppets be in the MCU? Find out with Mark Baumgarten, Trish Freyre, Eduardo Freyre, Juan Sanmiguel, and our special guest Vicky Jakubowski from The Disneyverse Podcast!

www.geekcastradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Muppet#The Disneyverse Podcast#Odysy Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Musicfangraphs.com

Chin Music, Episode 19: Bring Your Knock-Knock Jokes Here

Sure, let’s podcast again. Chin Music returns with special co-host Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, who joins me as we talk about baseball and finally don’t devote an entire episode to the sticky stuff. Ok, we talk about it a little bit but also discuss the arrival of Wander Franco and the remarkable fun that is the National League West so far this season. We lost our scheduled special guest due to travel issues, but Spin Rate host Drew Fairservice joins us on short notice from The Great White North to discuss the Toronto Blue Jays and the state of the pandemic in Canada. Then it’s your emails, some time figuring out how Grant got to where he is, documentaries from Singapore, podcasts on hip-hop, and the worst Jeff Goldblum impression ever recorded.
MusicADDitude

“Music Therapy” [podcast episode #96]

Listen to “Music Therapy” with Sharlene Habermeyer, M.A. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Sharlene Habermeyer explains why music is such a powerful catalyst for development and learning, and shares fun ideas...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Rick & Morty Composer Ryan Elder On Those Musical Episode Rumblings

All the cool shows are doing it these days. The Flash, Supernatural, Community, and even Always Sunny in Philadelphia have taken inspiration from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and produced an all musical episode of their normally not musical show. Now almost any cast, at some point or another, may unexpectedly burst into song and dance. Could there be an alien race, a planet, a spell-casting demon, or simply another dimension that tortures Rick by making everyone around him sing? Heading into the midway point of Season 5, Bleeding Cool had the chance to ask Rick and Morty composer Ryan Elder (Rick and Morty, Boss Baby: Back in Business) about the rumors of the inevitable all musical episode. If there aren't any rumors, let's start them here. Are there any plans, or have there been any discussions one way or another?
MLBfangraphs.com

Chin Music, Episode 21: Giant Pieces of Foam

It’s a special episode of the podcast, as we eschew the usual format to spend more than two-and-a-half hours previewing the 2021 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday evening. For this episode, I am joined by our very own well-connected draft guru, Eric Longenhagen, as we discuss the story lines to watch for and what might happen in the first round and beyond. In between our two discussions, we are joined by four staples of draft media for a series of quick-hit interviews during which each answers three questions from Twitter and, for those appearing on television this weekend, discusses their suit and tie choices. In order, our guests are:
Comicsgamerevolution.com

To Your Eternity episode 13 release date and time

The delayed To Your Eternity episode 13 release date and times have been announced for the U.S., U.K., and the rest of the world, for both the subbed and dubbed format. Here’s when the new To Your Eternity release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, BST, CEST, AEDT, and more.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Simpsons Team Made That Loki Short For Disney+ In Record Time

When it comes to fitting in references and Easter eggs into shots, no one beats the Simpsons, and the new short from the Simpsons team, The Good, The Bart, and the Loki is proof of that. The team managed to fit in a full one hundred Marvel references, but only had three months to make it happen according to new interviews with Simpsons showrunner Al Jean by The Wrap and Variety.
TV & VideosPosted by
96.5 The Rock

‘Behind the Music’ Is Back, Eight New Episodes Announced

Documentary series Behind the Music is being rebooted by Paramount+. Eight new episodes have been announced, including one with Poison frontman and Rock of Love star Bret Michaels. Originally broadcast by VH1, Behind the Music gave fans unprecedented access into the real lives and careers of music’s biggest acts. Episodes...
TV SeriesWLFI.com

'Loki' is again up to its time-killing tricks in the fifth episode

The penultimate episode of "Loki" began with the main Loki blustering that he had "several thousand questions" for the new variants that he had encountered, which was understandable after the fourth-episode cliffhanger. Yet like the third installment, this frustrating placeholder of an episode left any major revelations for another day -- presumably (fingers crossed) the finale.
Paonia, COkvnf.org

Talkin' Music - Birds of Play

Birds of Play is a musical collaboration born from a mutual love of desert canyons, raging rivers, rocky mountaintops, and juice picnics. These multi-instrumentalists and dearest of friends effortlessly weave together a unique tapestry of blues, bluegrass, folk, and funk into a glorious blend of humor, honesty, and harmony. With...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV & Videosredshirtsalwaysdie.com

3 reasons Star Trek should avoid a musical episode at all costs

Star Trek producers are pushing for a musical episode, which is a bad idea. Alex Kurtzman really needs to let the idea of a musical episode die. Star Trek has always had unintended elements of silliness that it’s had to overcome, but rarely have they ever actually been silly. The series is a high-brow commentary on morality at its best and a decent portrayal of real-life interactions at worst. The last thing it’s ever intended to be is silly.
Baseballfangraphs.com

Chin Music, Episode 20: If I Was a Mekon

Content Warning: We do not discuss the details of the case, but do talk about the Trevor Bauer situation, so there are mentions of sexual violence and abuse. If this is something you understandably want to avoid, the discussion begins at 27:25 and ends at 56:15. We’re here for the...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review of Disney+’s ‘Loki’ And its Third Episode “Lamentis”

The June 23 release of the newest installment of the Disney+ and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki proved to provide the midpoint shift within the series and what fans can expect in episodes to come. The newly released series is only set to consist of six forty-minute episodes and its third episode, entitled “Lametis,” offered a new midpoint to the series’ story arc. Within the episode, audiences are able to find out more about the unidentified variant revealed at the end of episode two, the character being named Sylvie portrayed by Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday, Flowers).
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Lashaun Turner

Let The Music Play: Mr. Mosley "Musical Cocktail"

Let the Music Play series introduces you to new music from up and coming artists in the local community!. Coverart for the album Musical Cocktail-Courtesy of Mr. Mosley- Steven Mosley is a Los Angeles based artist on the move in 2021. Also known by his stage name, Mr. Mosley, is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who has been singing since he was five years old. He credits his mother, an accomplished vocalist, for inspiring and giving him the foundation for his music career. His love of singing and music was also nurtured early on by his experiences performing at First Baptist Church where his dad was the Pastor.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
MusicComicBook

Star Trek: Alex Kurtzman Teases Possibility of a Musical Episode

Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman isn't giving up on his dream of making a Star Trek musical, though the stars would have to align in a specific way to make it happen. Kurtzman has spoken before about his desire to make a Star Trek musical, specifically feeling that Star Trek: Short Treks presented a great venue to explore such an unusual format in the Star Trek universe. Kurtzman was a recent guest on The Pod Directive, the official Star Trek podcast. He spoke to hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins about the idea of a Star Trek musical. He still feels like Star Trek: Short Treks is the place for it to happen (though no new Short Treks are being planned at this time) and named the best-known musical television episode as the high standard to which he'd be holding a Star Trek musical.
TV SeriesIdaho8.com

‘Loki’ pulls back the curtain a little more in its wildest episode yet

After a third episode that at times seemed to be running in place, “Loki” finally pulled back the curtain — in almost “Wizard of Oz”-like fashion — in a fourth that contained some genuine shocks and a bit of (weird) romance, but remained stingy in terms of revealing what’s happening and who’s responsible for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy