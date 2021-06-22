Cancel
College Sports

Former NCAA players, coaches react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of student-athletes

WKYC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTUS unanimously ruled Monday that colleges can offer Division I athletes more financial benefits as they're related to education. Marisa Saenz reports.

Related
College Sportsmensjournal.com

The NCAA’s Supreme Court Blowout Is a Sign of Things to Come

The NCAA went to the Supreme Court in March with high hopes. Arguing before the justices in NCAA v. Alston, college sports’ governing body made the case that it knew what was best for the sports and the athletes who play them—and as a result, the NCAA should get broad deference from the court in setting rules limiting the compensation of those athletes.
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
California Stateijpr.org

Supreme Court, NCAA Decisions Embolden Advocates For College Athlete Compensation In California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court, NCAA, And Juneteenth

Two days after Juneteenth, the Supreme Court rejected NCAA limits on athletes’ education-related benefits. The ruling was justice. The timing was poetic justice. Here’s why. Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States. “Juneteenth” refers to June 19, 1865. On that day, the Union military governor of...
College Sportsdefendernetwork.com

Latest NCAA ruling by SCOTUS means student-athletes now free to cash in

When the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, college athletics as we have known them changed. Many will argue things changed for the better. Reacting to last week’s Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA instituted an interim plan that will allow college athletes across the board to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still maintain their college eligibility. The plan is a landmark agreement that the Division I Council voted to recommend to the Division I Board of Directors on erlier this week.
Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.
College SportsChronicle

NCAA passes temporary name, image and likeness rule for student-athletes

On the eve of when a number of states (North Carolina was not one of them) would have name, image and likeness rules going into effect, the NCAA approved a temporary policy designed to level the playing field amongst colleges. Under this new policy, every student-athlete, regardless of the state their institution is in, will be permitted to take advantage of opportunities pertaining to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
Congress & CourtsRocky Mountain Collegian

The U.S. Supreme Court votes unanimously against the NCAA

For the first time since 1985, the Supreme Court assessed the power dynamic of college sports when it unanimously ruled against the NCAA June 21 for violating antitrust law by limiting academic benefits for student-athletes. The ruling in NCAA vs. Alston will bring momentous change to the NCAA structure of...
New York City, NYNews 12

Supreme Court ruling clears path for change in NCAA

A Supreme Court decision will change the way the NCAA does business. It's not news that college sports are big moneymakers. But the NCAA's treatment of the stars of its show, the athletes themselves, will change after a 9-0 ruling by the Supreme Court continued to break apart its power.
NFLPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up NCAA’s Business Model

College athletics has been and still is a major part of the college experience. Whether it’s going to football games or gymnastics meets, the student body enjoys the competition and comes together, united, to root for the student-athletes to beat the opposing team while watching their fellow students use their athletic craft.

