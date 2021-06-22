Cancel
Billie Eilish 'Appalled and Embarrassed' by Resurfaced Video Containing Anti-Asian Remark: 'I Want to Barf'

By Ellise Shafer
seattlepi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has responded to a resurfaced video that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark, apologizing for behavior that she says made her “want to barf.”. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents. As the video spread on social media, Eilish’s fans have been commenting on her accounts, asking her to make a statement.

Billie Eilish
#Barf#Anti Asian
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Billie Eilish Appears to Call Out Her Fans After Her Beau's Racist and Homophobic Posts Are Exposed

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce is under fire after his old misogynistic tweets and his Facebook comments, in which he used homophobic slurs, resurfaced online over the weekend. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has once again landed in hot water, though this time she didn't directly cause the storm of criticism. It's her new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce's old racist and homophobic social media posts that became the root of the issue.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Billie Eilish’s reported boyfriend apologises after ‘racist and homophobic’ posts are resurfaced

Billie Eilish’s reported boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce has apologised after the singer’s fans resurfaced racist, homophobic and fat-shaming posts he allegedly wrote on Twitter and Facebook.The actor, who is thought to have been dating the Grammy-winning singer since April, issued the apology after old posts – where he allegedly used offensive language and slurs about Black and gay people – were shared on social media. He also allegedly described the singer Adele as "British Miss Piggy" in 2012.Addressing the controversy, Vorce posted on his Instagram Story, as seen by People: “I want to apologise for the things that I...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Alicia Silverstone says people have been pronouncing her name wrong

Alicia Silverstone insists everyone has been pronouncing her name wrong for years. The 44-year-old actress took to TikTok to reveal the correct pronunciation of her name, insisting it differs from what people have been saying. She made the claim in response to one TikTok user who asked her: “Tell me...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Latto Checks Person Who Cracked "Overused" Joke About Her Mother Being White

She has a new, slightly altered name and has been climbing the charts, but with all her successes, Latto may be ready to settle down. She's been releasing freestyles and hit collaborations, but one thing Latto hasn't shared is the identity of her significant other. The rapper has teased that she's happily in love, and as fans continue to try to figure out who the lucky person may be, Latto recently shared that she ready to tackle motherhood.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Dream calls out “gross” hate sent to random people over his ‘leaked’ face reveal

Dream has called out those sending hate to “random people” after a fake ‘leaked’ face reveal went viral, calling the comments “harmful and gross.”. Over the past year or so, Minecraft YouTuber Dream has become a staple name in the streaming community, building a following of millions of dedicated fans, and finding huge amounts of success with his wildly popular Dream SMP project.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Dream trolls fans with fake face reveal as “catfishing” rumors spread

Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ is hitting back at accusations of “catfishing” his fanbase after a purported photo of the star began circulating around social media. The past few days have been a whirlwind of controversy for Dream. After appearing in an interview with fellow influencer Anthony Padilla, Dream came under fire for admitting to throwing out his ADHD medication, claiming he felt “way less creative” while medicated.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Apologizes After Viral TikTok Alleging Racial Slur Runs Around

Billie Eilish has been dealing with backlash in recent days. The No Time To Die singer caught flack by dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor and writer who was found to have used anti-lgbtq slurs and more on social media years ago. He has since apologized. Then, people started looking into Eilish herself, with one social media user sharing a video of her speaking in gibberish that came off as an anti-asian slur as well as seemingly mouthing a racial slur. She is now on an apology tour herself.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Whether it’s to boost their current lavish lifestyle or the lack thereof while on the come-up, it’s safe to say that rappers love to cap. Some whites lies can definitely be excused, particularly when it comes to the tales they tell in their lyrics, but we’ll have to let you all make a judgement in the case of Diddy and his latest skin-crawling storytime on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 PST

Billie Eilish Bakes Vegan Cookies During Rolling Stone Interview

During Billie Eilish’s recent Rolling Stone interview, the superstar discussed her journey with plant-based eating while baking vegan cookies. The singer-songwriter met with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos to explore Eilish’s rise to fame and reinvention. Eilish also spent time discussing what ethical reasons motivated her to leave meat behind and promote veganism not only for herself but for her fans.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Next 'Happier Than Ever' Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project with another single. On Friday (July 2), Eilish posted a contorted image of her face to reveal her next single, and she's not keeping her lips sealed about it. Titled "NDA," the song will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.
CelebritiesMoore News

Billie Eilish addresses video of herself 'mouthing a racist slur'

Billie Eilish is "embarrassed and appalled" over an old video of herself mouthing a racist slur. The 19-year-old singer has insisted she has been "labeled something that [she is] not" after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish'. In a lengthy...

