Georgia has held a strong Crystal Ball lead for the Germantown (Madison, Miss.) running back Branson Robinson since February and with a commitment coming soon, that lead continues to grow. The Bulldogs received another pick recently when Dawgs247 insider Jake Rowe threw his hat into the ring. UGA now has nine of the 10 picks and a commanding 85 percent when confidence levels are considered. Mississippi State has the only other selection. Earlier this week Robinson announced, via his personal Twitter account, that he will go public with a decision on July 21.