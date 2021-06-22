Don’t call it a comeback: UNM alumni return to play in The Basketball Tournament
This band of former Lobos (mostly) is looking for a little bit of the tournament success that eluded them in college. The Enchantment, an all-star basketball team put together and comprised primarily of UNM Lobo alumni, was officially selected on Monday to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) — July’s $1 million, winner-take-all event that has grown tremendously in recent years in popularity and is broadcast each summer on ESPN.www.abqjournal.com