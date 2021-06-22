Cancel
Respect: Aretha Franklin Always Wanted Jennifer Hudson to Play Her (Video)

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAretha Franklin had already given Jennifer Hudson the stamp of approval to play her in a biopic before she passed away of pancreatic cancer in 2018. Now that movie, Respect, is hitting theaters this summer. “Jennifer knew Aretha and sang with her, so Aretha chose Jennifer to play her,” the...

www.moviemaker.com
