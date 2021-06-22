‘Operation High Desert’: Federal marshals lead Bend-area sex offender sweep

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities said Monday that a coordinated sweep by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and the Deschutes County Probation and Parole Office sent a strong message to sex offenders in Deschutes County: Comply with all sex offender laws and registration requirements.

Operation High Desert involved 394 sex offenders in the Bend area June 8-10. The three-day operation focused on investigating and locating non-compliant sex offenders and conducting compliance checks on higher risk sex offenders at their residences.

"Operation High Desert represents the U.S. Marshals Service’s vigilant enforcement strategy to help ensure the safety of communities and children across the country, including the coordination of multiagency enforcement operations," the announcement said.

Operation High Desert results:

11 arrests/citations

63 warnings for sex offender violations

38 offenders who registered post-contact

16 compliance checks on Level 3 or Predatory sex offenders

123 additional compliance checks completed

The U.S. Marshals Service said it collaborates with partner agencies to investigate and pursue non-complaint offenders, placing the highest priority on those who have committed violent acts and crimes against children. Many of these offenders have active warrants or are in violation of their state probation.

A major goal of these operations is to lower the risk non-complaint offenders pose to public safety and reduce the number of future incidents of reoffending.

Non-compliant sex offenders include individuals who are in violation of their sex offender registration requirements. Compliance checks involve law enforcement contacting sex offenders or conducting research to confirm addresses.

