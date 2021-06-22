Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

‘Operation High Desert’: Federal marshals lead Bend-area sex offender sweep

By KTVZ news sources
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLpAh_0abUYFAH00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities said Monday that a coordinated sweep by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and the Deschutes County Probation and Parole Office sent a strong message to sex offenders in Deschutes County:  Comply with all sex offender laws and registration requirements.

Operation High Desert involved 394 sex offenders in the Bend area June 8-10.  The three-day operation focused on investigating and locating non-compliant sex offenders and conducting compliance checks on higher risk sex offenders at their residences.

"Operation High Desert represents the U.S. Marshals Service’s vigilant enforcement strategy to help ensure the safety of communities and children across the country, including the coordination of multiagency enforcement operations," the announcement said.

Operation High Desert results:

  • 11 arrests/citations
  • 63 warnings for sex offender violations
  • 38 offenders who registered post-contact
  • 16 compliance checks on Level 3 or Predatory sex offenders
  • 123 additional compliance checks completed

The U.S. Marshals Service said it collaborates with partner agencies to investigate and pursue non-complaint offenders, placing the highest priority on those who have committed violent acts and crimes against children. Many of these offenders have active warrants or are in violation of their state probation.

A major goal of these operations is to lower the risk non-complaint offenders pose to public safety and reduce the number of future incidents of reoffending.

Non-compliant sex offenders include individuals who are in violation of their sex offender registration requirements.  Compliance checks involve law enforcement contacting sex offenders or conducting research to confirm addresses.

The post ‘Operation High Desert’: Federal marshals lead Bend-area sex offender sweep appeared first on KTVZ .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
945
Followers
678
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#High Desert#Federal Marshals#Oregon State Police#Parole Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Fire & Rescue offers defensible space help in new ‘Own Your Zone’ campaign

Bend Fire & Rescue and the city of Bend announced Wednesday a new wildfire preparedness campaign to empower the community with tools to create defensible space around their home. Own Your Zone gives residents simple things they can do that will make a big difference to protect their home from the threat of wildfire. The post Bend Fire & Rescue offers defensible space help in new ‘Own Your Zone’ campaign appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-area road rage incident leads to confrontation, bias crime arrest

A road rage incident and aggressive driving on Century Drive Tuesday night led to a violent confrontation and the arrest Wednesday afternoon of a Bend man on bias crime and other charges, accused of making racial epithets, threatening the driver with a knife, smashing out his rear window and stabbing a tire, police said. The post Bend-area road rage incident leads to confrontation, bias crime arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Unlicensed contractor charged with 5 more Deschutes County thefts; other victims sought

An unlicensed contractor from Lodi, Calif., arrested a month ago for a fraud scheme in Central Oregon has been arrested on five more theft by deception charges in Deschutes County, with two more cases pending in Crook County, officials said Monday. The post Unlicensed contractor charged with 5 more Deschutes County thefts; other victims sought appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 2

Community Policy