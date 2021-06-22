Cancel
Medina, OH

Medina Councilman Rose to run for fourth term

By Alyssa Alfano, special to cleveland.com
MEDINA – At Large Councilman Paul Rose will be running for his fourth term as a Medina City Council Member. “One of my passions is serving the residents of the City of Medina. I’ve come to know many residents. It is my desire to continue to represent them,” said Rose as to what prompted him to run for another council term. “As a result of cooperative efforts with the Mayor, Administration and council, the city has grown in so many ways. Income tax receipts have increased, but not the tax rate. Employers are moving to Medina when they see the positive busines climate here. I want to contributing to that growth.”

