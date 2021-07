Franco (ankle) isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Franco appeared to suffer an ankle injury during the final play of Wednesday's win over the Astros, and he'll be out of the lineup following the Orioles' day off Thursday. The results of his X-rays aren't yet known, and whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen. Domingo Leyba will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.