Kyle Gibson became the first Ranger checked for foreign substances Monday, when he pitched well ... unaided

ARLINGTON — Welcome to the new most exciting play in baseball. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it. It’s the Foreign Substance check. As Kyle Gibson came off the mound after the second inning Monday and again after the fifth, umpiring crew chief Dan Iassogna and colleague Andy Fletcher pulled him aside along the first-base line to check for Spider Tack, other sticky substances, nail files or — who knows — perhaps a shiv. It was like a World Class Championship Wrestling referee demanding to look at the heels of Dusty Rhodes’ boots before a match. Or Leslie Nielsen frisking batters while moonlighting as an umpire in The Naked Gun.