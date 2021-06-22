Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kyle Gibson became the first Ranger checked for foreign substances Monday, when he pitched well ... unaided

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — Welcome to the new most exciting play in baseball. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it. It’s the Foreign Substance check. As Kyle Gibson came off the mound after the second inning Monday and again after the fifth, umpiring crew chief Dan Iassogna and colleague Andy Fletcher pulled him aside along the first-base line to check for Spider Tack, other sticky substances, nail files or — who knows — perhaps a shiv. It was like a World Class Championship Wrestling referee demanding to look at the heels of Dusty Rhodes’ boots before a match. Or Leslie Nielsen frisking batters while moonlighting as an umpire in The Naked Gun.

www.dallasnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Iassogna
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Leslie Nielsen
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Frankie Montas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Gibson strong as Rangers beat Royals again

Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the host Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. Joey Gallo paced the Rangers offense, finishing the day 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs. The Rangers, who have now won four of their...
MLBKCEN TV NBC 6

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson selected for 2021 American League All-Star team

DALLAS — Three Texas Rangers players will be headed to Denver later this month as a part of the American League roster for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia, along with right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson were selected to the 2021 American League All-Star team, MLB announced Sunday. This is the second consecutive All-Star game in which the Rangers have had three members make the team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Admiring Kyle Gibson’s low key excellence

I’ve been grudgingly keeping track of the Texas Rangers from a distance. The main reason is that they’re just terrible. Even after completing a sweep yesterday over the Kansas City Royals, the Rangers sit at 30-48, dead last in the American League West and possessing the third-worst record in all of Major League Baseball.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Wait, Should the Twins Have Kept Kyle Gibson?

Sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. The Minnesota Twins are finding that out in an unlikely way. Former right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is having a career year with the Texas Rangers. The former first-round pick signed with the Rangers in free agency after the 2019...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox should trade for Texas Rangers ace Kyle Gibson

Red Sox could benefit from adding a new arm to the starting rotation. It’s great to be a fan of the Red Sox right now. The team is currently at the top of the AL East and showing the rest of the league that they are the real deal. However, if they wish to go on a deep run this postseason, they should look to be aggressive at the trade deadline. One interesting player who could be a great addition is Texas Rangers ace, Kyle Gibson.
MLBGreenfield Daily Reporter

Star Power: Greenfield’s Kyle Gibson earns first MLB All-Star selection with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Pitching hardships don’t strike much harder than they did for Greenfield-native Kyle Gibson roughly three months ago. Making his first-career opening day start on April Fool’s Day at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, the Texas Rangers right-hander made history. Just not how anyone imagined. Gibson’s opening-day nod on...
MLBFOX Sports

Mize, Tigers to face Gibson, Rangers

LINE: Rangers -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit will face off on Wednesday. The Rangers are 21-22 on their home turf. Texas has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads them with 21, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats. The...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Time to look at Kyle Gibson as an AL Cy Young contender

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. We’ve established Texas Rangers‘ ace Kyle Gibson‘s legitimacy as a trade piece for the organization at this July’s trade...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Is It Legit: Kyle Gibson and Taijuan Walker

With the season having passed its halfway point, let’s play another round of “Is It Legit?” with two of our most surprising first-half stars. Kyle Gibson standing atop the American League ERA leaderboard at midseason is nothing short of astounding. After putting up ERAs of 4.84 and 5.35 in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the veteran starter has delivered a miniscule 1.98 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, with 81 strikeouts and a 6-0 record in sixteen starts. Will the universe continue to mock us, or will Kyle Gibson return to his traditional form as a mid-4s ERA guy?
Arlington, TXKilgore News Herald

Rangers turn to Gibson for lift

ARLINGTON (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward loves sharing the story of Kyle Gibson, the veteran right-hander who flopped in his first opening day start. Gibson was 2-6 last year in his Rangers debut, then this season had a 135.00 ERA after getting only one out in the shortest opening day start in franchise history, and shortest in the majors since 1982. He is now the American League ERA leader at 2.00, and a likely first-time All-Star.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals interested in Kyle Gibson?

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. Kyle Gibson is pitching out of his mind for the Texas Rangers in 2021, and other teams are taking...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch Angel Hernandez give thorough check of Trevor Bauer for foreign substances

Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is learning new tricks, including how to check pitchers for foreign substances thanks to a new rule. Umpires must check pitchers as they come off the mound every few innings. Should they find anything other than rosin, said pitcher could be ejected from the game, with their glove sent to the league office for further testing.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy