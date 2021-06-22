Pierogi Fest parade will take a different route this year

WHITING — The Pierogi Fest Polka Parade will will take a different route this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. July 23. It will run along 119th Street through Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood from Forsythe Park to Atchison Avenue. It will follow part of the traditional route but end just west of the main entrance, so it won't pass by the food vendors set up in downtown Whiting and people won't be able to watch it from the rooftops this year.