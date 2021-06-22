Looking at the scenarios facing the Warriors in tomorrow’s Draft Lottery
Trying to figure out what’s at stake for the Warriors in tomorrow’s NBA Draft Lottery can give you a headache. In addition to their draft pick, Golden State also holds the rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves pick, with one pretty large catch. That pick is top three protected, meaning that if Minnesota’s pick ends up being either No. 1, 2 or 3 overall, they get to keep it, and the Warriors will get their pick next year.www.knbr.com