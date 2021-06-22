Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Looking at the scenarios facing the Warriors in tomorrow’s Draft Lottery

By Jake Montero
knbr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to figure out what’s at stake for the Warriors in tomorrow’s NBA Draft Lottery can give you a headache. In addition to their draft pick, Golden State also holds the rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves pick, with one pretty large catch. That pick is top three protected, meaning that if Minnesota’s pick ends up being either No. 1, 2 or 3 overall, they get to keep it, and the Warriors will get their pick next year.

www.knbr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Lottery#Nba Draft Lottery#Golden State#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Why Turner is Warriors' best option in potential Wiseman trade

If the Warriors, in accordance with persistent rumors, decide this offseason to trade James Wiseman and additional assets, there is one perfect fit that might be available. Not Pascal Siakam. Or Ben Simmons or Domantas Sabonis or, please, Collin Sexton. How about Myles Turner?. If the goal is for the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s IG post sure doesn’t look like James Wiseman will be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors got bounced in the play-in tournament, thanks to a strong showing from Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. As soon as the season ended, rumors swirled regarding rookie center James Wiseman and his future with the team as trade talks circulated. However, Klay Thompson might have signaled that those are not true with his latest Instagram post.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAGossip Cop

Devin Booker’s Parents: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Mother And Father

Devin Booker has been playing for the Phoenix Suns since his professional basketball career began back in 2015. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 30, 1996, the shooting guard was raised by two loving parents with interesting backgrounds. Here’s the inside scoop on Devin Booker’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Khris Middleton Is Batman, Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Robin

Kendrick Perkins sparked many reactions on social media after making a really hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks won a big game against the Atlanta Hawks behind Middleton's 38 points (20 in the 4th) and Giannis' 33 points. Although both players had a magical night,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy