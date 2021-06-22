Cancel
Lambda award-winning professor discusses queerness in poetry, his start as a poet

By Sam Overton, Culture Editor
Technician Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lambda Literary Foundation recently awarded Eduardo Corral, an assistant professor in the Department of English, a Lambda Literary Award in the category of Gay Poetry for his second collection of poems, “Guillotine.” A self-described “slow writer,” Corral centered themes of the Mexican-American borderlands and queerness in the collection. “The...

www.technicianonline.com
Related
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

Poet discussion now to be held at LACA tonight

The location for tonight’s reading and discussion by poet Moheb Soliman has changed. The event will now be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. The time is still 7 p.m. Soliman will discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity...
Books & LiteratureCornell University

A&S poet wins 2021 Griffin Poetry Prize

Valzhyna Mort, assistant professor of literatures in English in the College of Arts and Sciences, won the 2021 Griffin Poetry Prize in the international category for her 2020 book, “Music for the Dead and Resurrected.” With the prize comes an award of $65,000 Canadian dollars ($52,500 U.S. dollars). Mort’s book was chosen from among 572 books of poetry from 14 countries, written in 18 languages.
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Toledo Native to Sign Award-Winning Collection of Poetry, Slide to Unlock

Toledo Native to Sign Award-Winning Collection of Poetry, Slide to Unlock. Alpharetta, Georgia, June 22, 2021 Julie E. Bloemeke, an Atlanta poet and native of Toledo, will be signing copies of her first full-length collection of poetry, Slide to Unlock (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2020) on July 15th at 7pm at Toledo Spirits Company. In celebration, the team at Toledo Spirits is crafting signature cocktails based on the Toledo poems in the book. This is a first in-person signing event for the author in Toledo.
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Psychology Professor Wins Distinguished Faculty Award

Milton A. Fuentes honored by NJ Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs. Posted in: Humanities and Social Sciences, Research. Milton A. Fuentes, professor and coordinator of Undergraduate Advising for Psychology, has been selected for the 2021 New Jersey Psychological Association Academic & Scientific Affairs’ Distinguished Faculty Award, which will formally be awarded at the 2021 NJPA Virtual Fall Conference Award Ceremony.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Creating the Writer

Launched in 1991, the Walter and Nancy Kidd Creative Writing Workshops offer University of Oregon undergraduates an intensive, yearlong immersion in poetry and fiction writing. The program attracts participants from all majors and provides a rigorous and supportive community for those interested in the craft of writing and close reading of literature.
Ann Arbor, MITimes Union

Romance, Risk and Adventure on the American Frontier Delight Readers in Award-Winning Author's Historical Fiction Trilogy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Author Elaine Stienon has always been fascinated by early Mormon history and seeks to educate others about the early Mormon settlers and the difficult times they faced in the 1800s. The first book in Stienon’s series, “In Clouds of Fire: A story of community,” is set in 1831 and tells the story of Nathanael and Hannah and their trek to Missouri to be free from persecution. Throughout the book, Stienon portrays themes of romance, violence, family, religion and history as the plot thickens.
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Teens invited to improve poetry skills starting July 8

Area youth who are are ages 12-18, and have an interest in writing might be interested in the Oregon Public Library’s virtual Teen Summer Poetry Workshop series. The first workshop is set for 2-3:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8. Registration is required for the Zoom link. In the workshops, teen writers...
Reading, PAbctv.org

Albright Professor Named Grammy Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist

Albright College faculty member, A.J. Merlino, D.M.A., has been named a 2022 Grammy Music Educator Award quarterfinalist by the GRAMMY Museum. The award is presented annually during GRAMMY Week in partnership with the Recording Academy. Merlino was one of only eight educators recognized in Pennsylvania and one of 12 college...
Books & Literaturewisconsin.edu

Blugold’s journey takes her from opera singer to award-winning poet and bestselling novelist

Acqueline Cobian West came to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a love for music and a passion for writing. As a Blugold, she found plenty of opportunities on and off campus to immerse herself in both the performing arts and in literature.Shortly after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in 2003 with a major in music and a minor in English, she realized that while she enjoyed the performing arts, her real passion — and her future career — was in writing.Eighteen years later, West is a poet and New York Times bestselling author whose young adult (YA) novels are beloved by tweens, teens, parents and teachers. Her most recent novel, “Long Lost,” earned the prestigious Junior Library Guild Gold Standard honor as it was being released this spring.West, who grew up in River Falls and now lives in Red Wing, Minnesota, took time to share some of her journey, which has taken her from college student to acclaimed author and award-winning poet.
Durham, NCnccu.edu

NC Historical Review Awards Professor and Documentarian

A decades-long struggle against white supremacists in one Eastern North Carolina county is the subject of an award-winning article written by North Carolina Central University Professor Jerry Gershenhorn and Eagle alumna Anna Jones. “The Long Black Freedom Struggle in Northampton County, 1930s to 1970s,” published by the North Carolina Historical...
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Emerson Professors, Alum Awarded TBF Grants for Theatre Projects

Emerson faculty members Kim McLarin and Natty Justiniano, and alumna Alison Qu ’20, recently were awarded Live Arts Boston (LAB) grants from The Boston Foundation to support projects examining the impact of segregation on audiences, the experience of the Puerto Rican diaspora, and the complexities of identifying as Asian American Pacific Islander.
Edinboro, PAedinboro.edu

Edinboro professor emeritus publishes ‘greatest hits’ poetry collection

Before arriving at Edinboro University to teach writing, John Repp worked a variety of jobs – gravedigger, groundskeeper, egg packer, house painter, data processor, woodcutter and freelance editor. This breadth of experience laid the foundation for the retired Edinboro professor’s new collection of poetry, “The Soul of Rock & Roll:...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Poet Eve Rifkah to be awarded Stanley Kunitz Medal

Worcester poet, editor and teacher Eve Rifkah has been chosen to receive the 2021 Stanley Kunitz Medal awarded through a bequest from two-time Poet Laureate of The United States and Pulitzer Prize winning poet and Worcester native Stanley Kunitz. She will receive the medal at a ceremony presented by the...

