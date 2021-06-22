Lambda award-winning professor discusses queerness in poetry, his start as a poet

Acqueline Cobian West came to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a love for music and a passion for writing. As a Blugold, she found plenty of opportunities on and off campus to immerse herself in both the performing arts and in literature.Shortly after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in 2003 with a major in music and a minor in English, she realized that while she enjoyed the performing arts, her real passion — and her future career — was in writing.Eighteen years later, West is a poet and New York Times bestselling author whose young adult (YA) novels are beloved by tweens, teens, parents and teachers. Her most recent novel, “Long Lost,” earned the prestigious Junior Library Guild Gold Standard honor as it was being released this spring.West, who grew up in River Falls and now lives in Red Wing, Minnesota, took time to share some of her journey, which has taken her from college student to acclaimed author and award-winning poet.